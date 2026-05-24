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JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: WOLVES (H)
24/05/2026
News
2 min read
Jacko's verdict following 1-1 draw at Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
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Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20