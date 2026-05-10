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JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: VILLA (H)
10/05/2026
News
1 min read
Jackson reflects on 2-2 draw at Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18
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Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18