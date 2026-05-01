JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LEEDS UNITED (A)
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JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LEEDS UNITED (A)

01/05/2026
News
1 min read

Interim Head Coach reflects on Leeds loss

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POSTeamPLPTS
18TOT3434
19BUR3520
20WOL3417