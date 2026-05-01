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JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LEEDS UNITED (A)
01/05/2026
News
1 min read
Interim Head Coach reflects on Leeds loss
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
34
17
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MATCH REPORT: LEEDS UNITED 3 - 1 BURNLEY
MATCH PREVIEW: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
34
17