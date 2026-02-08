Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
HALF-TERM WITH THE CLARETS!
08/02/2026
News
3 min read
Activities for all this half-term holidays
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
25
23
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING 0-7 BURNLEY
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRENTFORD
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
25
23
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8