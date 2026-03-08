GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF TURF MOOR RETURN
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GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF TURF MOOR RETURN

12/03/2026
News
1 min read

Take a look behind the scenes with Ross Wallace's team

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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR1747
2WOL1646
3RUG1733