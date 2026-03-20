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GALLERY: WOMEN TRAIN AHEAD OF DERBY COUNTY TRIP
19/03/2026
News
1 min read
Players and staff continue to work hard
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
18
50
2
WOL
17
46
3
RUG
17
33
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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
18
50
2
WOL
17
46
3
RUG
17
33