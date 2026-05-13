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GALLERY: U21S PREPARE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE CUP FINAL
13/05/2026
News
1 min read
Farrell and Adam put players through their paces
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
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FARRELL: A WIN WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE LADS
U21S PREVIEW: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY
U21S PREMIER LEAGUE CUP FINAL CONFIRMED
Related news
View all
FARRELL: A WIN WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE LADS
U21S PREVIEW: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY
U21S PREMIER LEAGUE CUP FINAL CONFIRMED
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13