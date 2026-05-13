GALLERY: U21S PREPARE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE CUP FINAL
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GALLERY: U21S PREPARE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE CUP FINAL

13/05/2026
News
1 min read

Farrell and Adam put players through their paces

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Premier League 2 table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
27BIR2017
28BLA2014
29BUR2013