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Club News
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF ASTON VILLA
09/05/2026
Club News
1 min read
Training shots ahead of Sunday
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
35
36
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
36
18
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VERTU MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
JACKSON'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: ASTON VILLA (H)
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VERTU MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
JACKSON'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: ASTON VILLA (H)
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
35
36
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
36
18