GALLERY: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY
News

GALLERY: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY

02/02/2026
News
1 min read

All the action from the Stadium of Light

Related news

View all
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: SUNDERLAND (A)

2 min read
10h
MATCH REPORT: SUNDERLAND 3 - 0 BURNLEY

1 min read
11h
WALLER JOINS HARROGATE TOWN

1 min read
15h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH2420
19BUR2415
20WOL248