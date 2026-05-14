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GALLERY: SUNDERLAND U21S V BURNLEY U21S
14/05/2026
News
1 min read
Action shots from a night to remember on Wearside
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
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U21S MATCH REPORT: SUNDERLAND 1-2 BURNLEY
MASARA RELISHING ‘TOUGH’ SUNDERLAND TEST
FARRELL: A WIN WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE LADS
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13