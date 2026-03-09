Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: STOKE CITY U21S V BURNLEY U21S
09/03/2026
News
1 min read
Young Clarets victorious at Mornflake Stadium
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
WES
17
15
27
BUR
17
12
28
BLA
15
11
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: STOKE CITY 1-3 BURNLEY
U21S PREVIEW: STOKE CITY V BURNLEY
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: STOKE CITY 1-3 BURNLEY
U21S PREVIEW: STOKE CITY V BURNLEY
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
WES
17
15
27
BUR
17
12
28
BLA
15
11