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GALLERY: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
19/04/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from the City Ground
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
33
20
20
WOL
33
17
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PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: NOTTINGHAM FOREST (A)
MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
33
20
20
WOL
33
17