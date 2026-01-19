GALLERY: NORWICH CITY U18S V BURNLEY U18S
19/01/2026
Photos as Young Clarets progress in FA Youth Cup

Development League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
11BLA1114
12BUR1213
13STO146