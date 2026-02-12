Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: LIVERPOOL FEDS WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN
12/02/2026
News
1 min read
Action shots from Walton Hall Park
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
15
41
2
WOL
12
34
3
RUG
14
30
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: LIVERPOOL FEDS 0-2 BURNLEY
GALLERY: FINAL TOUCHES AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL FEDS
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL FEDS V BURNLEY
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
15
41
2
WOL
12
34
3
RUG
14
30