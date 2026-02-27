Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: FULHAM U21S V BURNLEY U21S
27/02/2026
News
1 min read
Action shots from Motspur Park
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
BLA
14
11
27
BUR
16
9
28
WES
15
9
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3-1 BURNLEY
U21S PREVIEW: FULHAM V BURNLEY
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3-1 BURNLEY
U21S PREVIEW: FULHAM V BURNLEY
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
BLA
14
11
27
BUR
16
9
28
WES
15
9