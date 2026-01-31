Shop
News
GALLERY: FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR FAWNL CUP SEMI FINAL
30/01/2026
News
1 min read
Players get ready for Plymouth Argyle trip
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
13
35
2
WOL
12
34
3
RUG
13
29
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: SUNDERLAND (A)
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE V BURNLEY
GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S v READING U21S
