Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
11/02/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from Selhurst Park
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: FINAL TOUCHES AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL FEDS
TALKING POINTS POST PALACE (A): ANTHONY
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: CRYSTAL PALACE (A)
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9