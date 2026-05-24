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GALLERY: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
24/05/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
Related news
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Related news
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JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: WOLVES (H)
TALKING POINTS POST WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (H): ZIAN FLEMMING
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 WOLVES
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20