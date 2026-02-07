Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED
07/02/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
25
23
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: WEST HAM (H)
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 WEST HAM UNITED
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF WEST HAM
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
25
23
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8