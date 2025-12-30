GALLERY: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED
News

GALLERY: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED

30/12/2025
News
1 min read

All the action from Turf Moor

Related news

View all
TALKING POINTS POST NEWCASTLE UNITED (H): LAURENT

4 min read
22d
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: NEWCASTLE UNITED (H)

1 min read
22d
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

1 min read
22d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH2217
19BUR2214
20WOL228