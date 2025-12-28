Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY V EVERTON
27/12/2025
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
22
17
19
BUR
22
14
20
WOL
22
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V EVERTON
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: EVERTON (H)
TALKING POINTS POST EVERTON (H): HUMPHREYS
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
22
17
19
BUR
22
14
20
WOL
22
8