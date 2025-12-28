GALLERY: BURNLEY V EVERTON
News

GALLERY: BURNLEY V EVERTON

27/12/2025
News
1 min read

All the action from Turf Moor

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V EVERTON

25d
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: EVERTON (H)

3 min read
25d
TALKING POINTS POST EVERTON (H): HUMPHREYS

3 min read
25d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH2217
19BUR2214
20WOL228