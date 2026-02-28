Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY V BRENTFORD
28/02/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
28
25
19
BUR
28
19
20
WOL
29
13
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V BRENTFORD
TALKING POINTS POST BRENTFORD (H): FLEMMING
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRENTFORD (H)
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
28
25
19
BUR
28
19
20
WOL
29
13