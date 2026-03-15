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GALLERY: BURNLEY V AFC BOURNEMOUTH
14/03/2026
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
FOR
29
28
19
BUR
30
20
20
WOL
30
16
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Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
FOR
29
28
19
BUR
30
20
20
WOL
30
16