Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S v WIGAN ATHLETIC U21S
06/02/2026
News
1 min read
Lancashire FA Senior Cup action shots
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
NEW
11
9
27
BUR
13
7
28
DER
12
6
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: WEST HAM (H)
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 3-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
NEW
11
9
27
BUR
13
7
28
DER
12
6