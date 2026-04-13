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GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S V WEST BROMWICH ALBION U21S
13/04/2026
News
1 min read
Andy Farrell's side triumph at Turf Moor
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
19
14
29
BUR
20
13
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U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
U21S TO HOST WEST BROMWICH ALBION AT TURF MOOR
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2-1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
U21S TO HOST WEST BROMWICH ALBION AT TURF MOOR
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
19
14
29
BUR
20
13