Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S V COLCHESTER UNITED U21S
05/03/2026
News
1 min read
Premier League Cup victory in photos
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BLA
14
11
28
BUR
16
9
29
DER
15
8
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 5-2 COLCHESTER UNITED
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V COLCHESTER UNITED
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 5-2 COLCHESTER UNITED
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V COLCHESTER UNITED
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BLA
14
11
28
BUR
16
9
29
DER
15
8