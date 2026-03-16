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GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION U21S
16/03/2026
News
1 min read
Monday night action under the Lancashire lights
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
BIR
17
16
27
BUR
18
12
28
BLA
16
11
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U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0-2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
BIR
17
16
27
BUR
18
12
28
BLA
16
11