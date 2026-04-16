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GALLERY: ALL EYES ON STOKE CITY FOR WOMEN'S TEAM
24/04/2026
News
1 min read
Go behind the scenes with Ross Wallace and his players
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
21
59
2
WOL
21
58
3
RUG
21
40
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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
21
59
2
WOL
21
58
3
RUG
21
40