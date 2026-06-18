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FORSHAW: WORKSOP LOAN HELPED ME GROW AS A PERSON
16/06/2026
News
3 min read
Academy ‘keeper proud of his achievements in 2025/26
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
Related news
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Related news
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2025/26 U18S SEASON REVIEW: PART TWO
CLUB ANNOUNCE WOMEN’S TEAM RETAINED LIST
FLORENTINO MAKES PERMANENT SWITCH
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13