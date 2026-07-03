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FOREVER AND EVER: OUR 2026/27 HOME KIT
03/07/2026
News
4 min read
Blending iconic elements with modern features, Club launch new home kit
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FINOTIVE ONE ANNOUNCED AS BURNLEY FC’S OFFICIAL FRONT OF SHIRT AND TRAINING WEAR PARTNER
WEST BROM TRIP MOVED TO SUNDAY
TICKET DETAILS FOR AFC AJAX FRIENDLY
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