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FLORENTINO MAKES PERMANENT SWITCH
12/06/2026
News
1 min read
Obligation triggered for Portuguese midfielder to join Clarets
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
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Related news
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2025/26 U18S SEASON REVIEW: PART ONE
CLUB STATEMENT
MEN'S AND ACADEMY RETAINED LIST
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20