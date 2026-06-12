FLORENTINO MAKES PERMANENT SWITCH
News

FLORENTINO MAKES PERMANENT SWITCH

12/06/2026
News
1 min read

Obligation triggered for Portuguese midfielder to join Clarets

Related news

View all
2025/26 U18S SEASON REVIEW: PART ONE

3 min read
9h
CLUB STATEMENT

1 min read
2d
MEN'S AND ACADEMY RETAINED LIST

2 min read
2d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3839
19BUR3822
20WOL3820