FINAL TEAMS ADDED TO DUDE PERFECT INTERNATIONAL YOUTH CUP LINE-UP
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FINAL TEAMS ADDED TO DUDE PERFECT INTERNATIONAL YOUTH CUP LINE-UP

15/05/2026
News
2 min read

All 20 teams now locked in

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POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3636
19BUR3621
20WOL3618