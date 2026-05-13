FARRELL: A WIN WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE LADS
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FARRELL: A WIN WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE LADS

13/05/2026
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4 min read

U21s Manager previews Premier League Cup final

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Premier League 2 table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
27BIR2017
28BLA2014
29BUR2013