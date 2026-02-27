Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
FA YOUTH CUP TRIP TO BLACKBURN ROVERS CONFIRMED
27/02/2026
News
1 min read
Details of quarter final at Ewood Park
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
LEE
16
19
11
BUR
16
17
12
DER
17
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3-1 BURNLEY
GALLERY: FULHAM U21S V BURNLEY U21S
WOLVES WOMEN CLASH MOVES TO TURF MOOR
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
LEE
16
19
11
BUR
16
17
12
DER
17
17