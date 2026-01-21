FA CUP TIE WITH MANSFIELD TOWN CONFIRMED
FA CUP TIE WITH MANSFIELD TOWN CONFIRMED

16/01/2026
Date and ticket details for Clarets' Cup tie with the Stags

