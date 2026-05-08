DUDE PERFECT INTERNATIONAL YOUTH CUP LINE-UP CONTINUES TO GROW!
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DUDE PERFECT INTERNATIONAL YOUTH CUP LINE-UP CONTINUES TO GROW!

08/05/2026
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2 min read

Burnley FC announce the next set of five teams involved

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