DOCHERTY EXTENDS BURNLEY STAY
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DOCHERTY EXTENDS BURNLEY STAY

14/07/2026
News
2 min read

Women’s team defender agrees new deal

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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR2262
2WOL2261
3RUG2241