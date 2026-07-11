DEANNA COOPER LANDS IN LANCASHIRE
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DEANNA COOPER LANDS IN LANCASHIRE

10/07/2026
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Women’s team add experienced defender to their squad

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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR2262
2WOL2261
3RUG2241