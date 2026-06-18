CLUB ANNOUNCE WOMEN’S TEAM RETAINED LIST
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CLUB ANNOUNCE WOMEN’S TEAM RETAINED LIST

17/06/2026
News
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Squad update following promotion-winning season

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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR2262
2WOL2261
3RUG2241