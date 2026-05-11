Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CLUB ANNOUNCE END OF SEASON AWARD WINNERS
11/05/2026
News
3 min read
Men, Women, and Academy recognised at annual BFCitC Charity Dinner
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: VILLA (H)
TALKING POINTS POST ASTON VILLA (H): JAIDON ANTHONY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18