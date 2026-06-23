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CLARETS TO TAKE ON AFC AJAX IN JULY
23/06/2026
News
1 min read
Away friendly added to pre-season schedule
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
Related news
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Related news
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OGUNBOTE TO LEAVE BURNLEY WOMEN
TAYLOR ‘PROUD’ OF GOAL SCORING END TO SEASON
BURNLEY FC LAUNCH 2026/27 MEMBERSHIPS!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20