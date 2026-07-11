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CLARETS SET TO WELCOME TORINO TO TURF MOOR
10/07/2026
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1 min read
Second home pre-season friendly confirmed
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US PRE-SEASON GALLERY: FC CINCINNATI V BURNLEY
US PRE-SEASON MATCH REPORT: FC CINCINNATI 3 – 1 BURNLEY
NICKY HAYEN CONFIRMED AS NEW BURNLEY BOSS
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