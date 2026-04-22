BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB STATEMENT
News

BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB STATEMENT

22/04/2026
News
1 min read

Club issues statement in wake of relegation from the Premier League

Related news

View all
TALKING POINTS POST MANCHESTER CITY (H): MARTIN DÚBRAVKA

1 min read
13h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER CITY

1 min read
13h
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: MANCHESTER CITY (H)

1 min read
13h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18TOT3331
19BUR3420
20WOL3317