Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BURNLEY FC’S TOWN CENTRE ACTIVATION
13/04/2026
News
1 min read
Join us for all things Clarets in Burnley town centre
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: HULL CITY 0-7 BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17