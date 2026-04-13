BURNLEY FC’S TOWN CENTRE ACTIVATION
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BURNLEY FC’S TOWN CENTRE ACTIVATION

13/04/2026
News
1 min read

Join us for all things Clarets in Burnley town centre

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