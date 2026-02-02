Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BAURESS AND PYE RECALLED FROM ACCRINGTON
02/02/2026
News
1 min read
U21s duo return to Padiham
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
NEW
11
9
27
BUR
13
7
28
DER
12
6
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WALLER JOINS HARROGATE TOWN
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
GALLERY: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
NEW
11
9
27
BUR
13
7
28
DER
12
6