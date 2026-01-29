Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
ASHTON HEADS TO MARINE
29/01/2026
News
1 min read
U21s defender makes loan move
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
REA
11
9
27
BUR
12
7
28
WES
11
6
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BENSON PENS MACCABI HAIFA DEAL
PARKER'S PRAISE FOR JWP LOAN SIGNING
SONNE DEPARTS FOR SPARTA PRAGUE
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
26
REA
11
9
27
BUR
12
7
28
WES
11
6