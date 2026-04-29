ARSENAL TRIP MOVED TO MONDAY NIGHT
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ARSENAL TRIP MOVED TO MONDAY NIGHT

28/04/2026
News
1 min read

Clarets' clash at the Emirates pushed back to Monday evening

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