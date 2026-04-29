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ARSENAL TRIP MOVED TO MONDAY NIGHT
28/04/2026
News
1 min read
Clarets' clash at the Emirates pushed back to Monday evening
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
34
17
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Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
34
17