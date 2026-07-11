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ACADEMY PRE-SEASON GETS UNDERWAY WITH VICTORY AT NELSON
10/07/2026
News
2 min read
Beneficial experience for young Clarets
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
Related news
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Related news
View all
US PRE-SEASON GALLERY: FC CINCINNATI V BURNLEY
US PRE-SEASON MATCH REPORT: FC CINCINNATI 3 – 1 BURNLEY
NICKY HAYEN CONFIRMED AS NEW BURNLEY BOSS
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13