ACADEMY PRE-SEASON GETS UNDERWAY WITH VICTORY AT NELSON
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ACADEMY PRE-SEASON GETS UNDERWAY WITH VICTORY AT NELSON

10/07/2026
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2 min read

Beneficial experience for young Clarets

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