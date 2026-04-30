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A MESSAGE FROM SCOTT PARKER
30/04/2026
News
1 min read
Scott Parker issues message on his departure from the Clarets
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
34
17
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MATCH PREVIEW: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
CLUB STATEMENT: SCOTT PARKER
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
34
34
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
34
17