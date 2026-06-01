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2025/26 U21S SEASON REVIEW: PART ONE
02/06/2026
News
3 min read
Reflect on the start to the Young Clarets’ season
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
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Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13